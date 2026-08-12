7 costly car buying mistakes you MUST avoid in 2026!

Buying a new car is exciting, but choosing the wrong one can become an expensive mistake over the next 8–10 years. While buyers often focus on the ex-showroom price, EMI, mileage and features, the real cost of ownership goes much deeper.Modern cars are packed with advanced technology, including. While these features improve comfort and convenience, they can also bring higher repair and maintenance costs as the car gets older.In this video, we discuss. From choosing a car based only on its features and ignoring long-term reliability to overlooking insurance costs, service expenses, resale value and spare-part prices, these mistakes can significantly increase your ownership costs.We also look at why choosing the wrong variant, stretching your budget for unnecessary features and ignoring your actual driving requirements can hurt you financially in the long run.Whether you’re buying your first car, upgrading to a family SUV, or considering a premium vehicle, this guide will help you make a smarter and more practical decision.