A Helmet in Your Hand Can Cost a Life, Vega’s New Safety Campaign Highlights the Risk

Vega Auto has launched the ‘Pehnoge to Bachoge’ road safety campaign to address the habit of carrying helmets instead of wearing them, highlighting that over 55,000 two-wheeler riders die annually despite owning helmets.

Are you unknowingly following a risky riding habit? Carrying a helmet in hand instead of wearing it has become a common sight on Indian roads, but it offers no protection. Addressing this, Recently Vega Auto has launched a nationwide road safety awareness campaign ‘Pehnoge to Bachoge’.

The campaign focuses on the widespread practice of using helmets only to avoid traffic fines rather than for safety. It draws attention to road safety data indicating that over 55,000 two-wheeler riders lose their lives every year in accidents where helmets were not worn, despite being owned.

By highlighting everyday riding behaviour, the campaign aims to reinforce the importance of wearing a helmet on every ride, not carrying it as an accessory.

