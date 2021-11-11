New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 has achieved a 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP. The official Global NCAP test for the SUV was conducted in Germany in October 2021. Launched in India in August 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Bags 70,000+ Bookings In October, 700 Units Delivered Before Diwali

In the adult occupant protection category, the Mahindra XUV700 scored 16.03 points out of 17 and full five stars. The SUV managed to garner 41.66 points out of 49 and four stars in the child occupant protection category.

The Mahindra XUV700 has the highest combined safety score (adult + child) of 57.69 points out of a total of 66 among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP, making the SUV the safest Indian model and the first full-size 7-seater SUV in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating.

The crash-tested Mahindra XUV700 was equipped with safety features like driver and co-driver airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX anchor points and ABS (antilock braking system) as standard.

“When we were developing the XUV700, we were confident that the XUV700 will achieve 5-star safety rating based on the internal tests done on the vehicle. With XUV700, Mahindra is redefining the SUV segment not just in performance and features but also in terms of safety,” Mahindra & Mahindra Global Product Development Chief Velusamy R said.

“Our mission is to bring safer vehicles on Indian roads and to that end, we are building cars with maximum structural integrity loaded with tech-enabled features for maximum safety, performance and efficiency. In addition to the rating, it is heartening to be recognised by Global NCAP for being the first Indian-made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option, part of ADAS,” he added.

The top-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with safety features like ADAS (front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, smart pilot assist and high beam assist), blind view monitoring, driver drowsiness detection, seven airbags, latest-gen electronic stability program, LED clear-view headlamps, cornering lamps, 360-degree surround view system, electronic park brake and tyre pressure monitoring system.