Home

Car And Bike

Airbags Work Best Only with Seatbelts – Heres Why

Airbags Work Best Only with Seatbelts – Here’s Why

Airbags don’t work alone. This video explains why seatbelts are essential for airbags to protect you properly in a crash.

Many people believe that airbags alone can protect them in a crash, but the truth is airbags are designed to work only with seatbelts. In this video, we explain how airbags deploy, why seatbelts are essential for proper airbag protection, and how wearing a seatbelt keeps you in the right position during a crash.