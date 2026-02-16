Home

All-New Mahindra UDO Electric Auto | Complete Walkaround & First Look

Explore the design, features, and practicality of the Mahindra UDO electric auto from Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, with aircraft-inspired styling and a spacious cabin built for modern last-mile mobility.

In this video, we explore the design, features, and practicality of the Mahindra UDO electric auto from Mahindra Last Mile Mobility. The UDO stands out with its unique aircraft-inspired styling, giving it a futuristic and premium road presence compared to traditional autos. Its large windshield offers excellent visibility for the driver, while the overall design focuses on both style and functionality.

Step inside, and you’ll notice a spacious and well-designed cabin that prioritizes driver comfort and passenger convenience. The seating position feels modern and practical, making it suitable for long hours of urban use. This electric auto is designed to improve last-mile mobility with better efficiency, comfort, and usability.

Watch the full video to see its exterior, interior, and key highlights, and discover how the Mahindra UDO aims to redefine urban electric transport with a fresh and modern approach.

