All New Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 7.46 Lakh

The new model of Maruti Suzuki an also be leased out through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17,378.

All New Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 7.46 Lakh (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

New Delhi: India’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its much-awaited model Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The price of the all-new compact SUV starts at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The company unveiled Fronx SUV globally at Auto Expo 2023, it features Nexa’s signature design language “Crafted Futurism”.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx features an aerodynamic silhouette and a proud stance with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet along with chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and a side body.

Coming to the rear of the car, it has a sculpted upright profile featuring wide sweeping connected LED Rear.

The SUV boasts a Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme inside the cabin and a metal-like matte finish on the dashboard.

Apart from an advanced next-gen powertrain and transmission options, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has the all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with the Turbo Boosterjet engine. The engine can be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

An Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet and Dual VVT engine offering Idle Start Stop technology are what customers can choose from. This engine is available with the choice of a five-speed manual gearbox, as well as a five-speed AGS transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Features

The wide range of features offered by Maruti Suzuki Fronx include head up display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless smartphone charger, a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Apart from premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, the SUV is equipped with Suzuki Connect technology offering over 40 intelligent connected car features ranging from Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and others.

Safety Features For Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The new Maruti Suzuki SUV offers safety features such as six airbags (driver, co-driver, side & curtain), 3- point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx colour options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will come in colours that consist of monotone and dual-tone paint shade options. The seven monotone shades include:

Arctic White

Splendid Silver

Grandeur Grey

Bluish Black

Celestial Blue

Opulent Red

Earthen Brown.

The dual-tone colour combinations include:

Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof

Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof

Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

