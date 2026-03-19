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All You Need to Know About the New Zelio X-Men+ 2026

All You Need to Know About the New Zelio X-Men+ 2026

Zelio X-Men+ 2026 launched at ₹60,000. Offers 120km range, 25 kmph top speed, new colours, 12-inch wheel, and features like reverse gear, digital display & anti-theft.

Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 variant of its low-speed electric scooter X-Men+ in India at a starting price of ₹60,000. The updated model introduces design changes, new colour options.

The scooter is now available in Dark Knight Black, White, Midnight Blue, and Nardo Gray. As part of the launch the company is offering a free safety helmet to the first 5,000 customers.

The 2026 X-Men+ delivers a claimed range of up to 120 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 25 kmph keeping it within the low-speed electric scooter category. It features an upgraded 12-inch rear wheel, replacing the earlier 10-inch unit, along with hydraulic shock absorbers at both ends. The scooter runs on 90-100-10 tyres and offers a loading capacity of 180 kg.

Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum setup, while the scooter gets alloy front rims and a hub motor at the rear. It is powered by a BLDC motor and consumes approximately 1.5 units of electricity per charge cycle.

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The X-Men+ supports both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options. Charging time is rated at 4–5 hours for lithium batteries and 8–10 hours for lead-acid units.

Feature highlights include a digital display, reverse gear, parking switch, anti-theft alarm, USB charging, central locking, and an auto repair switch. The scooter is offered with a two-year vehicle warranty and a one-year battery warranty.

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