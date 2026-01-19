Ampere Introduces Magnus G Max Electric Scooter Priced at Rs…

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ampere has launched the Magnus G Max electric scooter at ₹94,999 with a 3 kWh battery, 100+ km real-world range, 5-year warranty, 33L storage, 2.4 kW motor and 65 kmph top speed.
Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced the Magnus G Max electric scooter in India at an introductory price of ₹94,999.
The Magnus G Max uses a 3 kWh battery and comes with a battery warranty of 5 years or 75,000 km. The company states that the scooter offers a real-world range of over 100 km in Eco mode. Charging time from 20% to 80% is claimed to be 4.5 hours.
The scooter features a 33-litre under-seat storage compartment.
It is available in three colour options: Monsoon Blue, Matcha Green, and Cinnamon Copper.
Power comes from a hub-mounted electric motor producing 2.4 kW peak output. The Magnus G Max offers Eco, City, and Reverse riding modes and has a claimed top speed of up to 65 kmph.
