Home

Car And Bike

Ampere Introduces Magnus G Max Electric Scooter Priced at Rs…

Ampere Introduces Magnus G Max Electric Scooter Priced at Rs…

Ampere has launched the Magnus G Max electric scooter at ₹94,999 with a 3 kWh battery, 100+ km real-world range, 5-year warranty, 33L storage, 2.4 kW motor and 65 kmph top speed.

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced the Magnus G Max electric scooter in India at an introductory price of ₹94,999.

The Magnus G Max uses a 3 kWh battery and comes with a battery warranty of 5 years or 75,000 km. The company states that the scooter offers a real-world range of over 100 km in Eco mode. Charging time from 20% to 80% is claimed to be 4.5 hours.

The scooter features a 33-litre under-seat storage compartment.

It is available in three colour options: Monsoon Blue, Matcha Green, and Cinnamon Copper.

Power comes from a hub-mounted electric motor producing 2.4 kW peak output. The Magnus G Max offers Eco, City, and Reverse riding modes and has a claimed top speed of up to 65 kmph.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.