Mahindra XUV400 first look: On Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group revealed the first look of the 'all-electric' Mahindra SUV – XUV400. The mere 15-second video, shared on his official twitter handle, gives a glimpse of the upcoming EV set to be revealed on September 8. The video begins with the Mahindra XUV400 being plugged with an electric charger and then it quickly shifts to reveal the DRLs turned on as well as the projector headlamps. The video reveals that the new XUV400 gets Mahindra's new twin peaks logo at the front. The upcoming XUV400 electric will feature Mahindra's new logo design. The video then moves onto 3D graphics starting 'THE ALL ELECTRIC XUV400 ELECTRIC C SUV'.

"Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," he said.

The new XUV 400 is the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV. It is expected that the XUV400 will measure around 4.2 metres and will get new headlights with integrated DRLs, a closed front grille with metallic-finished letter X, a new design for the tail lamps, and a reprofiled tailgate.

The electric SUV will offer more space and a bigger boot compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300.

According to the reports, the new Mahindra XUV400 will come with an NMC battery that is known to generate more power and a longer range. If the reports are to be believed, the battery can deliver a range of over 400km on a full charge.