New Delhi: After the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz, the Tata Punch has become Tata Motors’ third car to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The sub-compact SUV is scheduled to be launched in India on October 18, 2021.Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India On October 18. Here Are All Details About Sub-Compact SUV

While the Tata Punch has achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, it has garnered a 4-star rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. The vehicle scored 16.45 points out of 17 in adult occupant protection, and 40.89 points out of 49 in child occupant protection. Also Read - Tata Punch Review, First Drive: Has All The Potential To Become Tata’s Best-Seller

The safety equipment in the Tata Punch, which was crash-tested, included driver and co-driver airbags, front seatbelt pretensioner (driver), driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, child seat ISOFIX anchor points and ABS. The sub-compact SUV’s front offset deformable barrier test was done at a speed of 64kmph. The side mobile barrier test was conducted at a speed of 50kmph. Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India On October 20. All Details Inside

The Tata Punch is based on the ALFA (agile light flexible advanced) architecture. The Tata Altroz is built on the same platform. The top-of-the-line variant of the sub-compact SUV boasts safety features like driver and co-driver airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, segment-first brake sway control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, perimetric alarm system, reverse parking camera, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and tyre puncture repair kit.

“Tata has once again achieved a top safety rating for adult protection and four stars for children in a new and popular model category. This voluntary test result confirms the direction of Tata’s journey towards safer cars for India. Our test procedures demonstrate Tata’s progress in becoming one of the safety leaders in the Indian market with our current protocols. As the protocols evolve to include electronic stability control (ESC), side impact head protection and pedestrian protection, we would encourage Tata to maintain this leadership position,” Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said.