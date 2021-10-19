New Delhi: Taiwanese company Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group), which manufactures smartphones for Apple and other brands, has unveiled three autonomously developed EVs (electric vehicles) — Model C electric SUV, Model E electric sedan and Model T electric bus. The three EVs were showcased during the Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 event.Also Read - Apple Event 2021: New MacBook Pro Launched, AirPods 3 Introduced With Spatial Audio

Model C Electric SUV

The Model C is the first model built on Hon Hai's EV platform. It has four core features — shape, space, power and energy consumption. The electric SUV is 4.64 metres long and has a wheelbase of 2.86 metres. It has a seating configuration of 5+2. The Model C can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a claimed extended range of 700km.

Model E Electric Sedan

The Model E has been jointly developed by Hon Hai and Italian design firm Pininfarina. Its rear-seat space can be converted into a dedicated mobile office, with personal mobile devices connected to the passenger car. The electric sedan is claimed to deliver a power output of nearly 750hp. It can accelerate from standstill to 100kmph in merely 2.8 seconds. The Model E has a claimed range of 750km, 50km more than the Model C.

Model T Electric Bus

The Model T boasts a high rigid body design and protection meeting the regulations and standards set by the USA’s Federal Transit Administration. The electric bus is claimed to have completed 2,00,000km of acceleration endurance test and over 1,000 hours of rigid strength test at the Automotive Research & Testing Center in Taiwan. Its battery can withstand temperatures of up to 400 degrees, across a range of more than 400 kilometers. Under full load conditions, the Model T’s maximum climbing capacity can reach 25 per cent and its maximum speed can reach 120kmph.

Foxconn claims that electric vehicle will become another Hon Hai trillion-dollar business in the coming five years.