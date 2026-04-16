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Ashok Leylands Big Update in the LCV Segment, Full Details Inside

Ashok Leyland’s Big Update in the LCV Segment, Full Details Inside

Ashok Leyland has introduced new Twin Fuel versions of its DOST and DOST+ XL bringing a flexible fuel option to the LCV segment. Curious how it works? Read more to know.

New Delhi: Ashok Leyland has introduced twin fuel variants of its light commercial vehicle range, including the DOST and DOST+ XL. The new models are designed to operate on both compressed natural gas (CNG) and petrol allowing users to switch between fuels depending on availability and usage requirements.

The light commercial vehicle segment in India has been gradually adopting alternative fuel technologies driven by cost considerations and regulatory requirements. Dual-fuel systems such as CNG and petrol aim to provide operational flexibility without fully relying on a single fuel source.

Twin Fuel Technology

The newly launched variants incorporate a dual-fuel system that enables seamless switching between CNG and petrol. This setup is aimed at addressing operational challenges commonly associated with CNG-powered vehicles particularly limited refuelling infrastructure in certain regions.

By integrating a secondary petrol fuel option the vehicles can continue operating even when CNG stations are unavailable, potentially improving route flexibility and reducing interruptions during transit.

Technical Specs and Capacity

The twin fuel version of the DOST offers a payload capacity of 1218 kg. It is equipped with a 120-litre CNG tank and a 5-litre petrol tank delivering a claimed range of up to 400 km.

The DOST+ XL variant features a higher payload capacity of 1410 kg. It comes with a larger 148-litre CNG tank along with a 5-litre petrol tank.

Both models are positioned for applications in intra-city and semi-urban transport operations including last-mile delivery and small-scale logistics.

These vehicles are targeted at small business owners, fleet operators, and logistics providers who require flexible fuel options while maintaining load-carrying capacity.

Pricing

The twin fuel DOST is priced starting at ₹8.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while the DOST+ XL twin fuel variant starts at ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, Ashok Leyland expands its light commercial vehicle portfolio adding an alternative fuel configuration alongside existing diesel and CNG offerings.

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