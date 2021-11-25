Hyderabad: Ather Energy has inaugurated its second retail outlet – Ather Space – in Hyderabad. Located in Mamatha Nagar, the retail outlet has been opened in association with Pride Motors. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus are available for test ride and purchase at the new Ather Space retail outlet. Post the Fame II revision, the Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,46,926 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad), while the Ather 450 Plus is available for Rs 1,27,916 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad).Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 6 Days From Today | Complete List Here

Earlier this year, Hyderabad had got its maiden Ather Space retail outlet located in Hitech City. The company claims that it has seen a nearly fourfold rise in demand for its electric scooters in Hyderabad since the opening of the first store.

The new Ather Space retail outlet provides a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. The customers can learn about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that go into each Ather scooter at the experience centre.

“The demand for electric vehicles has surged in recent months. Ather Energy saw a 12-fold increase in October sales compared to the same month previous year. In Telangana, 7,500 electric vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, were registered in October. Telangana being a vital market for us, we are now expanding across the state to meet the increased demand and keep the momentum going,” Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said.

“Since the launch of our first experience centre in the city, we have received an overwhelming response from Hyderabad consumers. In the coming months, we are also looking at expanding our presence across other major cities like Warangal, Khammam, and the likes,” he added.

Ather Energy already has 17 fast-charging locations – Ather Grid – spread across Hyderabad in places like Banjara Hills, SD Road, Vidyanagar, Jubilee Hills, Nanakramguda, Sainikpuri, Kondapur and Hitech City. The company is planning to add 8 to 10 more charging points to strengthen its charging grid network in the city. The rapid charging network is available for free to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers until the end of December 2021.

“It has been an exciting journey with Ather Energy over our past one year’s association. I am delighted to announce the opening of our second experience centre in Hyderabad. Hyderabad customers are extremely proactive in adapting to any new technology and Ather has been a pioneer in bringing cutting-edge technology in the field of electric two-wheelers. Over the last year, our trust and confidence in the brand and product have grown leaps and bounds. We look forward to serving the customers in this part of the city,” Pride Motors Chairman M Suresh Reddy said.