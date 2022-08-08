New Delhi: Japanese auto major Honda is all set to unveil the next big challenger in the 350cc motorcycle segment. From the several teasers that the company has released prior to the release, it’s anticipated that the motorcycle will be a direct competition to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Interestingly, Honda’s new launch comes a day after the launch of Royal Enfield Hunter 350. With youth being the most attractive target group, the design of Honda’s new 350 cc beast will most likely be sporty and equipped with smart features.Also Read - Royal Enfielders, Eyes Set on Hunter 350 Launch; Specifications Revealed Here

The much-asked question – How deep your pockets must be to own this bike?

Because Honda has officially kept itself away from details of the pricing, we can only bank upon speculations based on motorcycles available in the similar category. It's believed that the initial price of this new bike could go up to Rs 1.85 lakh. Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which is seen as a major rival to Honda's new motorcycle, was launched yesterday with prices starting from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.69 lakh. Honda already has 2 popular motorcycles in the 350 cc segment – Honda H'ness CB350 and Honda CB350RS – while the former is priced between Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 2.06 lakh, the latter's price ranges between Rs 2.03 lakh to Rs 2.04 lakh.

As per media reports, we expect it to get the same 349cc counterbalanced, air-cooled engine producing 21PS and 30Nm borrowed from the H'ness CB350. However, it could feature differences in styling and a bit of new hardware as opposed to its siblings.