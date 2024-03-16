Home

Attention Car Owners! Rear Seat Belt Alarms Mandatory From THIS Date; Rs 1000 Fine For Not Complying

A seat belt alarm is a must feature. (Representational image: www.freepik.com)

Rear Seat Belt Alarms: Soon, an alarm will sound in the car if the passenger in the back seat is not wearing a belt. Because, it has been made mandatory to install a ‘rear seat belt alarm’ in all cars sold in the country from April 1, 2025. For this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification to auto-maker companies on Friday.

A seat belt alarm is a must feature. This safety feature alerts the passenger sitting in the car with a beeping sound to wear the seat belt and this sound does not stop until the passenger wears the seat belt. According to a government official, the notification is only for rear seat belt alarms, apart from this no other new provision has been made.

Fine Of Rs 1000 For Breaking The Rule

Currently, in-built seat belt reminders are mandatory for the driver and front seat passengers. Rear seat passengers not wearing seat belts are fined Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), but most people are either unaware of it or ignore it. Even traffic policemen rarely levy fines on pillion passengers for not wearing seat belts.

According to the sources, this decision aims to improve passenger safety following the tragic car accident involving Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman.

