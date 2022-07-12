German carmaker Audi has raised curtain from its new 2022 A8 L at Rs 1.2 crore ex-showroom. In India, the Audi’s new car will compete with Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. The new Audi A8 L will be available in two variants: Celebration Edition and Technology, the latter costing Rs 1.5 crore ex-showroom.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom & His Friends Dance in Open Audi, Stunt Costs Them a Fine of Rs 2 Lakh | Watch

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, "The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L, we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers' personalities."

The sedan is available in 8 standard exterior colors- Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black, the automaker said and is available in 4 interior colors Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black.

Audi A8 L Features

The new Audi A8 L gets a new front fascia with more chrome, redesigned air intakes and fog lamp housing, and gets the new Digital Matrix LED headlights.

The Audi gets new 19-inch wheels.

A8 L is available in 55 exterior shades, 8 interior colours, 7 wooden inlays, and the infinite personalisation choices that the carmaker offers.

The new Audi A8 L gets either a 4 or 5-seater configuration

The rear passengers also get two 10.1-inch infotainment systems that run on the MIB 3 software.

Interior creature comfort consists of seats with 8 massage functions,

The Car has 4-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting, a 23-speaker sound system by Bang & Olufsen, heated foot massagers, and much more.

The new A8 L offers everything one would expect from a luxury sedan.

Powering the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Audi claims that the new A8 L will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while adaptive air suspensions deliver maximum power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.