New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2.4 per cent from September. This means that the entire Audi range will cost at least Rs 84,000 more from September. The luxury car brand has blamed 'rising input and supply chain costs' for the latest price hike. "At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

The company currently has a very extensive product portfolio in the Indian market. Audi's petrol-sipping lineup includes models such as Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback and Audi RS Q8.

Moreover, Audi India also retails an electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand retailing cars such as Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India's first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India. The Audi Q3 will be offered in two trim levels – Premium Plus and Technology. Interested buyers can book the new Audi Q3 at a cost of Rs 2 lakh via the Audi India website or mobile app.

The company has announced that the first 500 customers will receive extra perks like an extended warranty and a complete service package.