New Delhi: Adding more teeth to its electric vehicle portfolio in the country, German luxury carmaker Audi today launched the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT in India. While the Audi e-tron GT is priced at Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom), the Audi RS e-tron GT will set you back by Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi e-tron Model Range

The Audi e-tron range in India now includes five models — Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Launched in July 2021, the e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55, are already sold out in India. Below are the prices (ex-showroom) of the entire Audi e-tron range

Audi e-tron 50 – Rs 99.99 lakh

Audi e-tron 55 – Rs 1.16 crore

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 – Rs 1.18 crore

Audi e-tron GT – Rs 1.80 crore

Audi RS e-tron GT – Rs 2.05 crore

Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT Motor, Acceleration, Top Speed

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are maiden fully-electric sports cars from the German luxury carmaker. They are equipped with two electric motors, one on each axle. In the e-tron GT, the motors put out a combined 530hp of maximum power and 630Nm of peak torque. The car can accelerate from standstill to 100kmph in 4.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 245kmph. The motors in the RS e-tron GT develop a combined 646hp of maximum power and 830Nm of peak torque. The car can complete a 0-100kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds and touch a top speed of 250kmph. Both cars are equipped with quattro all-wheel drive, while the RS e-tron GT uses an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle.

Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT Battery, Range, Charging

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT come with a 93.4kWh lithium-ion-battery. The claimed range for the e-tron GT is 388-500km (WLTP cycle) and for the RS e-tron GT, it is 401-481km (WLTP cycle). The cars have both AC (up to 22kW) and DC (up to 270kW) charging options. Through a 22kW AC charger, the battery can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in 5 hours 15 minutes. With a 270kW DC charger, the battery can be juiced up from 5 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes.