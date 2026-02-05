Home

Audi India introduces My Auras in-car experience platform

Audi India introduces My Auras, a new personalised in-car experience via MyAudi Connect. It syncs ambient lighting, climate, airflow, seat massage, heating and Apple Music with mood-based themes for a smarter, multi-sensory drive in select 2024+ Audi models.

Audi India has introduced My Auras, a new in-car experience platform aimed at offering a personalised, multi-sensory driving environment. The feature is available via MyAudi Connect and is also integrated directly into compatible Audi vehicles sold in India.

My Auras allows users to configure multiple in-car settings through a single interface, including ambient lighting, climate control, airflow, seat massage, heating and ventilation. The platform is designed to synchronise these functions based on selected themes or moods.

The system includes Apple Music integration, which automatically curates playlists aligned with the chosen driving mode. Airflow management adapts according to user preferences to maintain cabin comfort, while seat temperature and massage functions adjust automatically based on the selected setting.

According to Audi India, the feature is intended to support daily commutes, long-distance travel and specific occasions. The app also offers themed modes for festivals and special dates, including a birthday mode that activates automatically on the registered date.

My Auras is accessible through the MyAudi Connect app on iOS and via the vehicle’s infotainment system. The feature is currently supported on select iPhone models and iOS versions.

The platform is compatible with Audi vehicles from Model Year 2024 onwards and is available across multiple models.

