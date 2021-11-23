New Delhi: Audi today launched the Audi Q5 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The German luxury car manufacturer claims that the new Audi Q5 combines a sporty character with excellent everyday usability and promises better performance and enhanced driving experience. The Audi Q5 facelift is Audi’s ninth product launch of 2021 and is being manufactured at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd plant in Aurangabad.Also Read - New Audi Q5 Launch In India On November 23

New Audi Q5 Variants & Prices

Audi is offering the Audi Q5 facelift in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. Below are their prices (ex-showroom).

Audi Q5 Premium Plus – Rs 58.93 lakh

Audi Q5 Technology – Rs 63.77 lakh

New Audi Q5 Specifications

At the heart of the new Audi Q5 is a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine that belts out 249hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all the four wheels (Quattro four-wheel-drive system is standard). The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 237kmph. The driver can select from six drive modes — comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road. The SUV gets adaptive suspension with damping control as well.

New Audi Q5 Features

The Audi Q5 facelift boasts the signature singleframe grille with vertical struts. The grille is much sharper now. The headlights and taillights are all-LED units. The SUV sits on R19 alloy wheels. It comes with aluminium roof rails and panoramic sunroof. While the grille and slats have chrome garnishes, skid plates, roof rails, and the new foglamp casing get silver accents.

The plush cabin of the new Audi Q5 is equipped with leather and leatherette combination upholstery. There is a 10.1-inch multimedia touchscreen with third-gen modular infotainment platform MIB3. With Audi’s latest MMI Touch, it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also available is the B&O premium sound system with as many as 19 speakers. There are electrically adjustable front seats with driver memory function. Other important features include Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster, three-zone air-conditioning, contour ambient lighting with 30 colours, and Audi phone box with wireless charging. The SUV comes with sensor-controlled boot lid operation and park assist system with parking aid plus.

New Audi Q5 Colours

The SUV is available in five exterior colour options – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Grey.