Audi Q8 e-tron Electric SUV Launch Date Announced, To Compete With Jaguar I-Pace; Check Feature, Specs, Price
Audi Q8 e-tron will get a 22 kW AC charger, which can juice up the battery from 0-100% in around six hours. The vehicle boasts impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 0-100 kilometres per hour in just 5.6 seconds (claimed).
New Delhi: Audi India is all set to launch the new electric luxury SUV car Audi Q8 e-tron in India on 18 August 2023. Available in both standard SUV and Sportback coupe SUV variants, the Q8 e-tron showcases an array of updates and improvements. According to online leaks, the Audi Q8 e-tron is a revamped version of the already available e-tron, the first electric SUV by German luxury car manufacturer.
Audi Q8 e-tron Exterior
The Audi Q8 e-tron will feature a blacked-out redesigned grille extending beneath the headlamps. Audi’s new monochrome logo and a downward-projecting light bar at the front. Furthermore, the electric SUV receives a reprofiled front bumper and large air intakes on both sides.
Audi Q8 e-tron battery, powertrain
The most significant update is the 114 kWh battery pack that will take its range upward of 500 kms per charge. The battery powers the duel-motor set up and the model offers 408 hp and 664 Nm of torgue. The Q8 e-tron also comes with Quattro All-Wheel drive system, according to HT Auto.
The Audi Q8 e-Tron can be charged from 10-80% in 29 minutes and 20-80% in under 20 minutes using DC fast charger.
Audi Q8 e-tron interior
A 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch screen, a digital instrument cluster. Some other key interior features will be a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a Bang and Olufsen 16-speaker sound system.
Audi Q8 e-tron features, specifications
The Audi Q8 e-Tron gets ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, Ambient Lighting package plus, Park Assist plus with 360⁰ Camera, 4-zone climate control.
It also gets panoramic sunroof, Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, dual touch screen among other things.
