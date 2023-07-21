Home

Car And Bike

Audi Q8 e-tron Electric SUV Launch Date Announced, To Compete With Jaguar I-Pace; Check Feature, Specs, Price

Audi Q8 e-tron Electric SUV Launch Date Announced, To Compete With Jaguar I-Pace; Check Feature, Specs, Price

Audi Q8 e-tron will get a 22 kW AC charger, which can juice up the battery from 0-100% in around six hours. The vehicle boasts impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 0-100 kilometres per hour in just 5.6 seconds (claimed).

New Delhi: Audi India is all set to launch the new electric luxury SUV car Audi Q8 e-tron in India on 18 August 2023. Available in both standard SUV and Sportback coupe SUV variants, the Q8 e-tron showcases an array of updates and improvements. According to online leaks, the Audi Q8 e-tron is a revamped version of the already available e-tron, the first electric SUV by German luxury car manufacturer.

Trending Now

Audi Q8 e-tron Exterior

The Audi Q8 e-tron will feature a blacked-out redesigned grille extending beneath the headlamps. Audi’s new monochrome logo and a downward-projecting light bar at the front. Furthermore, the electric SUV receives a reprofiled front bumper and large air intakes on both sides.

You may like to read

Audi Q8 e-tron battery, powertrain

The most significant update is the 114 kWh battery pack that will take its range upward of 500 kms per charge. The battery powers the duel-motor set up and the model offers 408 hp and 664 Nm of torgue. The Q8 e-tron also comes with Quattro All-Wheel drive system, according to HT Auto.

The Audi Q8 e-Tron can be charged from 10-80% in 29 minutes and 20-80% in under 20 minutes using DC fast charger.

Audi Q8 e-tron will get a 22 kW AC charger, which can juice up the battery from 0-100% in around six hours. The vehicle boasts impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 0-100 kilometres per hour in just 5.6 seconds (claimed).

Audi Q8 e-tron interior

A 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch screen, a digital instrument cluster. Some other key interior features will be a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a Bang and Olufsen 16-speaker sound system.

Audi Q8 e-tron features, specifications

The Audi Q8 e-Tron gets ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, Ambient Lighting package plus, Park Assist plus with 360⁰ Camera, 4-zone climate control.

It also gets panoramic sunroof, Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, dual touch screen among other things.

Audi Q8 e-tron expected price, rival The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to cost between Rs 1.10 crore to Rs 1.40 crore in the Indian market. In terms of competition and launch, the Q8 e-tron’s primary rival in the Indian market is the Jaguar I-Pace, with a price range of Rs 1.20 crore to 1.24 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES