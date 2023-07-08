Home

Audi Q8 E-tron Electric SUV Teaser Dropped Ahead Of India Launch: Watch Video

Internationally, the Audi Q8 E-tron comes with three options: 50, 55, and the top-spec SQ8.

The company will introduce its Q8 E-tron with a 114 kWh battery. (Image: autocarindia.com)

Audi Q8 E-tron Electric SUV Teaser: Audi India has released the teaser of the upcoming car 2023 Q8 E-tron electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) and Sportback. The German luxury car maker is expected to launch the 2023 Q8 E-tron in mid-August in India.

“The company will introduce its Q8 E-tron with a 114 kWh battery. The company’s current E-tron has been given a 95 kWh battery. The Q8 E-tron will be launched simultaneously across the world including India. The Q8 E-tron will be imported as a Complete Build Unit (CBU). Audi India’s Indian portfolio of electric vehicles includes the E-tron 50, E-tron 55, E-tron Sportback 55, E-tron GT and the RS E-tron GT,” said Audi India chief Balbir Singh Dhillon while talking to a news agency.

DESIGN

The 2023 Q8 E-tron is heavily updated over the current E-tron SUV, which includes cosmetic changes and new hi-tech features. The new teaser shows the front and rear of the car.

The front gets a dual-tone trapezoidal grille, new 2D logo, redesigned front bumper, and updated LED headlamps. LED taillights and bumper have been updated at the rear. The new Q8 E-tron gets ‘AUDI’ badging on the B-pillar, which gives it a premium touch. It also features new alloy wheels.

RANGE AND BATTERY

Internationally, the Audi Q8 E-tron comes with three options: 50, 55, and the top-spec SQ8. The Q8 e-tron 55 variant gets a range of 582 km on a single charge, which is more than the 484 km range of the previous variant. The Sportback has a range of 600 km on a single charge.

It comes with a bigger 95kWh battery pack compared to both variants. The top-spec SQ8 offers a range of 513 KM. An 11 kW charger will be provided with both cars which will fully charge the car in about 9 hours.

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Both cars can get features like panoramic sunroof, optional 4-zone climate control. It will get dual screen for infotainment system and climate control. Apart from this, the company has recalibrated and fine-tuned the chassis control system to improve the riding handling of the car.

