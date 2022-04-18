New Delhi: With an aim to accelerate its growth in India, the German luxury carmaker Audi is gearing up to drive in the new version of its flagship sedan A8, which will be its second launch of the year, as it chases double-digit sales growth in the country. With the launch expected in the next few weeks, the company is gearing up to open bookings for the new A8 long-wheelbase sedan in the coming days.Also Read - Maruti Cars to Go Costly From Today. Check Details

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon while speaking to news agency PTI said, "The new A8 long wheelbase is our flagship car. It is a very significant car in our portfolio… For every manufacturer in the luxury space, we always tend to bring the best piece of our products in it (flagship models). For us as well, this falls in that same bracket where we're trying to give the best luxury experience to our customers through the A8 sedan."

He further said the A8 is "the one car that Audi is bringing as long wheelbase in India", equipped with high-end technology and a host of options, luxury space and better drivability. The car is expected to be powered by a 3-litre petrol engine. It will be imported as a completely built unit.

Asked about the launch timeline, Dhillon said at present the company is finalising it with bookings “expected to open in the next few days, followed by formal launch in the market in the following few weeks”.

This will be Audi’s second launch of 2022, after the new version of its SUV, Q7, which was introduced in India in February with prices starting at Rs 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dhillon, who had in the beginning of the year exuded confidence of clocking double-digit sales growth in 2022, said the company is maintaining the view despite supply chain challenges, semiconductor shortage, lockdown in China due to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

“We still maintain it will be double-digit growth,” he said, however, adding it was difficult to put an exact figure due to the current circumstances.

He expressed hope that the situation would improve in the second half of the year provided but no new challenges come up which is not good for the auto industry. Audi India had posted a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021. It had sold 1,639 units in 2020.