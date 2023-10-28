By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Auto Awards 2023: A Glimpse Of Nominations In 4-Wheeler Category
The Auto Awards will feature two significant panel discussions: One addressing the seriousness of the auto industry regarding safety concerns, and the other focusing on shifting auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles (EVs) represent the best path forward.
Zee Auto Awards 2023: Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third season of the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. The Auto Awards will provide valuable insights into the automotive industry and acknowledge the growth of key players that dominate the sector. As is the tradition, nominations cover various categories, including the rapidly expanding electric vehicles segment.
Here are all the 4-wheeler nominations from each category.
Facelift of the Year (Mass Market)
- Honda City Facelift
- MG Hector Facelift
- Kia Seltos Facelift
- Tata Nexon Facelift
- Design of the Year
- Tata Nexon Facelift
- Maruti Fronx
- Hyundai Verna
- Hyundai Exter
Design of the Year (Luxury)
- McLaren Artura
- Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ Roadster
- Aston Martin DB12
- Hyundai IONIQ 5
- SUV of the Year
- Maruti Frox
- Honda Elevate
- Citroen C3 Aircross
- Maruti Jimny
Luxury Car of the Year
- Range Rover Sport
- Audi Q3 SportBack
- BMW 7-Series
- Mercedes-Benz GLC
- Electric Car of the Year
- Hyundai IONIQ 5
- MG Comet
- Citroen EC3
- Tata Nexon EV Facelift
Luxury Electric Car of the Year
- Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic
- Volvo C40 Recharge
- BMW I7
- Audi Q8 E-Tron
Hi-Tech Car of the Year
- Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic
- BMW 7-Series
- Audi E-Tron
- Hyundai IONIQ 5
- Most Trusted Brand of the Year
- Maruti Suzuki
- Hyundai Motor India
- Skoda India
- Honda Cars India
Most Promising Car of the Year
- Maruti Jimny
- MG Comet
- Honda Elevate
- Hyundai Exter
The Zee Auto Awards ceremony will include speeches by prominent industry leaders and a discussion on the future of the electric vehicle market in India. The Awards stand as one of the most eagerly awaited automotive events of the year, aiming to honour the finest and most accomplished in the Indian automotive industry.