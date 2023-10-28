Home

Auto Awards 2023: A glimpse Of Nominations in 4-Wheeler Category

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third season of the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. The Auto Awards will provide valuable insights into the automotive industry and acknowledge the growth of key players that dominate the sector. As is the tradition, nominations cover various categories, including the rapidly expanding electric vehicles segment.

The Auto Awards will feature two significant panel discussions: One addressing the seriousness of the auto industry regarding safety concerns, and the other focusing on shifting auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles (EVs) represent the best path forward. Notably, Zee Digital is the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd digital division.

Here are all the 4-wheeler nominations from each category.

Facelift of the Year (Mass Market)

Honda City Facelift

MG Hector Facelift

Kia Seltos Facelift

Tata Nexon Facelift

Design of the Year

Tata Nexon Facelift

Maruti Fronx

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Exter

Design of the Year (Luxury)

McLaren Artura

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ Roadster

Aston Martin DB12

Hyundai IONIQ 5

SUV of the Year

Maruti Frox

Honda Elevate

Citroen C3 Aircross

Maruti Jimny

Luxury Car of the Year

Range Rover Sport

Audi Q3 SportBack

BMW 7-Series

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Electric Car of the Year

Hyundai IONIQ 5

MG Comet

Citroen EC3

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

Volvo C40 Recharge

BMW I7

Audi Q8 E-Tron

Hi-Tech Car of the Year

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

BMW 7-Series

Audi E-Tron

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Most Trusted Brand of the Year

Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai Motor India

Skoda India

Honda Cars India

Most Promising Car of the Year

Maruti Jimny

MG Comet

Honda Elevate

Hyundai Exter

The Zee Auto Awards ceremony will include speeches by prominent industry leaders and a discussion on the future of the electric vehicle market in India. The Awards stand as one of the most eagerly awaited automotive events of the year, aiming to honour the finest and most accomplished in the Indian automotive industry.

