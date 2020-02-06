Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the latest variant of the Tucson on the first day of Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi.

The company said in a statement that ‘New 2020 TUCSON’ would come with smart technology and comfort along with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety.

According to the company with over 65 lakh customers worldwide, Tucson is one of the best-selling SUVs globally.

Speaking at the unveiling of the New 2020 Tucson, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said: “TUSCON had redefined the premium SUV segment with its class-leading features and unmatched performance. The feature-loaded New 2020 TUSCON, powered by 2.0 Litre Petrol and Diesel BS 6 engines, will further strengthen the Hyundai’s dominance in SUV segment in India.”

The diesel variant would have ‘8 Speed Automatic Transmission’ and have a torque of ‘40.8 KGM’.

“Further, the petrol engine delivers an impressive 152 PS Power and 19.6 KGM Torque to give an unparalleled driving experience,” it said.

It would also have smart technology features to make driving pleasurable with “New Advanced Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Smart Power Tailgate, Electric Parking Brake, first-in-segment Power Seats (Passenger – 8 Way) and Hyundai Blue Link and Wireless Charger” among others.

On the connected technology front, features on the 2020 Tucson include “Floating Type 20.32 cm HD Touch Screen Infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Hyundai iblue and Voice Recognition”.

The automobile major would provide the customers a Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) with ‘wonder warranty’ of up to 5 years.