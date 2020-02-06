Automobile major Hyundai Motor India plans to bring a mass-market EV into the Indian market within the next 2-3 years.

According to HMIL’s Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg, the company is currently working on a new mass-market EV which is expected in the next two-three years.

Currently, the company offers Kona Electric priced at around Rs 24 lakh.

Speaking exclusively to IANS at the Auto Expo 2020, Garg said that the company was able to increase its market share in India even in challenging times.

He was referring to the slowdown impact on the automobile sector.

“We feel that the market will rebound in the second half of 2020 with H1 sales being flattish,” Garg said.

The company had an aggressive SUV strategy in India, following which it unveiled the ‘New 2020 TUCSON’ on the first day of Auto Expo 2020.

According to the company, “the new 2020 TUCSON unveil comes at an opportune time when the SUVs are the largest selling and the most admired body type choice among Indian buyers”.

The feature-loaded ‘New 2020 TUSCON’, is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel BS 6′ engines, this the company said will “further strengthen the Hyundai’s dominance in SUV segment in India”.

Tucson was launched in November 2016.