Piaggio India on Thursday unveiled premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 which is slated for commercial launch in Q3, 2020.

The new SXR 160 will be manufactured at Piaggio’s state-of-the-art facility in Baramati; bookings for Aprilia SXR 160 will commence in August 2020.

The unveiling and showcase of Vespa Elettrica production version took place at the Auto Expo 2020.

“India continues to remain a strategic market for us. In the past few years we have seen the changing preferences in Indian consumers,a Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said in a statement.

“Aligned to these changes, we are proud to introduce new products which cut across categories and fulfil the needs of our customers – Aprilia SXR 160 is set to create a new category benchmark.”

According to Graffi with the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler eco-system Piaggio India is in the process of introducing electric -mobility solutions in India keeping the local consumer in mind.

“We are exploring multiple platforms for designing Electric-mobility solutions for India,” he said.