Ralson Tyres on Friday launched an “innovative and eco-friendly” 120/80 section 18-inch Eco Racer two-wheeler tyre at the Auto Expo 2020.

Unlike the conventional tyres that are prepared with high content of NR (natural rubber) and synthetic rubber and petroleum-based materials, the eco-friendly tyres are manufactured with high proportion of silica.

The company claims silica reduces the friction between the road and tyre, enabling smooth movement due to low rolling resistance which enhances the performance by increasing the traction and boosting fuel efficiency, besides cutting down the carbon footprints.

“We have managed to bring down friction with this tyre, thereby bringing down the carbon footprints drastically. One can also recycle these tyre so we term it as an eco-friendly tyre,” Manjul Pahwa, Director of Ralson tyres told IANS.

The Eco Racer is also recyclable through the process of de-vulcanisation which enables the recovery of materials from used, worn-out tyres.

“With the launch of our innovative and eco-friendly Eco racer, we wish to make a compelling product offering and consolidate our market share in this industry which is saturated with brands,” Sanjeev Pahwa, chairman and managing director of Ralson (India) limited said.

With the launch of the innovative and eco-friendly 120/80-18 tyre, the company aims to cater to the intensely growing two-wheeler users.

The company said the Eco tyre utilises unique compound with cutting edge technology in tread design to strike a balance between fuel efficiency, safety and durability.