Auto Expo 2023: Next-Gen MG Hector SUV Launched At Rs 14.72 lakh; Check Variants, Safety Features

The next-gen Hector has key safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera. The customers will be offered a standard 5+5+5 package i.e., a warranty of five years with unlimited kilometers, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free periodic services.

Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India on Wednesday announced the prices for its next-gen Hector, ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Hector is now available in five variants — Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The company said the SUV is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.

“The mesmerising interiors of the new SUV are available in a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The flagship SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, and ample space. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats,” the company said in a press release.

MG Motor Specifications

It also has Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.

The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in this SUV also offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience.

Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets on/off.

The new model comes with more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands, thanks to the revolutionary i-SMART technology that combines hardware, software, connectivity, services, and applications for smarter, enjoyable drives.

“This automatic signal will be useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.,” the company stated.

Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019. The Next-Gen Hector brings with it a car ownership program called ‘MG SHIELD’ after-sales service options.

MG Motor Warranty

The customers will be offered a standard 5+5+5 package i.e., a warranty of five years with unlimited kilometers, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free periodic services.

MG Motor India showcased its vision for future mobility – ‘Drive Ahead’ – at Auto Expo 2023. The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio at the expo.