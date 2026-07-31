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AXOR unveils India’s first locally made REVO optical coated visor

AXOR introduces Made-in-India REVO Optical Coated Helmet Visors with advanced glare reduction, improved visibility and optical clarity.

Written by: Deepika Saini Deepika Saini
Updated: July 31, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
AXOR unveils India’s first locally made REVO optical coated visor

Vega Auto Accessories, the parent company of helmet brand AXOR has announced the introduction of REVO Optical Coated Helmet Visors. The development follows an investment of more than ₹2 crore in optical coating technology and manufacturing infrastructure aimed at producing high-performance helmet visors in India.

According to the company, the investment has been made to establish manufacturing capabilities for optical coated visors and is expected to support the production of up to 2.4 million REVO Optical Coated Visors in the near future.

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The newly introduced visor has been developed using multilayer optical coating technology and is designed to improve visibility during daytime riding conditions. The company states that the coating is intended to manage glare, reduce visual fatigue and maintain optical clarity while riding. The visor also features a reflective finish created through the optical coating process.

Commenting on the development, Girdhari Chandak, Managing Director of Vega Auto Accessories said the company’s investment in optical coating technology marks a step towards expanding domestic manufacturing of advanced helmet components.

The company said the REVO Optical Coated Visor is manufactured in India using its newly established optical coating process.

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About the Author

Deepika Saini

Deepika Saini

I am an automative journalist specializing in detailed, unbiased car reviews and industry insights. ... Read More

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