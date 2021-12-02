New Delhi: With total sales (domestic + exports) of 3,38,473 units in November 2021, Bajaj Auto has emerged as the highest-selling motorcycle manufacturer during the month. The company sold 1,44,953 motorcycles in the domestic market and exported 1,93,520 units in November 2021. Bajaj Auto claimed that its motorcycle export numbers for November 2021 are much higher than its next three competitors combined.Also Read - Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Decline Again. Complete Details Inside

According to Bajaj Auto, with the recently launched Pulsar F250 and N250, the Bajaj Pulsar now straddles the full spectrum of sports motorcycles, from entry-level 125cc to the top-end 250cc models. In FY2022, the global Pulsar sales crossed the 1 lakh units a month mark thrice, with the year-to-date average being almost 97,000 units.

The Bajaj Platina sales in India doubled this year in a declining market, thanks to its strategy of offering differentiation in an otherwise commoditised 100cc segment, through features like the electric-start, DTS-i engine and the ComforTec system.

In the exports market, Nigeria, Egypt and Mexico achieved their highest ever motorcycle retail sales. In Latin America, Bajaj Auto further strengthened its leadership position in the sports segment.

“To be the top manufacturer in the most challenging conditions is a true reflection of Bajaj Auto’s resilience and a consequence of our commitment to serve global customers through differentiated products and superior propositions. Our presence in over 70 countries has allowed us to deliver a steady performance despite the volatility in the environment,” Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said.