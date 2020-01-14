New Delhi: The iconic Chetak scooter from Bajaj is all set to make a return in a completely new avatar, after a hiatus of 14 years. Called the Bajaj Chetak Electric, the scooter will embark on a completely new journey when it is officially launched later Tuesday. The Chetak Electric, which was unveiled last October, will be manufactured from its Chakan manufacturing plant and will initially be up for saleonly in Pune and Bengaluru.

Equipped with a four kW electric motor, the e-scooter is expected to deliver optimum performance. It features a reverse mode, which will help the riders get out of the tight parking areas by riding it backwards. It also has an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery with a three-year or 50,000 km warranty. Its battery can fully charged in five hours, and 25% in an hour, through 5.15 amp electrical outlet.

The scooter also has two modes: the Eco mode and the Sport mode. In the Eco mode, it has a range of 95 km while in the Sport mode, the range drops down to 85 km. In terms of its build, the new Chetak gets a steel frame along with a sheet metal body. It also has a single-sided cast aluminium swingarm as well as 12-inch alloy wheels. A disk at the front and a drum at the rear perform braking functions. The braking system is also available in the regenerative form.

Its other features include an LED headlamp surrounded by a horseshoe-shaped DRL, a satin chrome bezel-surrounded digital instrument console etc.

The Chetak Electric is expected to be priced between Rs 90,000-Rs 15 lakh.