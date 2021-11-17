New Delhi: Bajaj Auto has started the deliveries of the new Pulsar 250. Launched in India on October 28, 2021, the new Pulsar 250 is available in Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 variants. The Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Pulsar F250 costs Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The maiden Bajaj Pulsar 250 unit to be delivered was a Bajaj Pulsar F250 on November 15, 2021. The delivery was done from Shourya Bajaj showroom located in Chinchwad, Pune. According to Bajaj Auto, the individual taking the delivery of the first-ever Pulsar 250 is a loyal ‘Pulsarmaniac’ and owned the previous generation Pulsar 220.

Both Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 are available in Racing Red and Techno Grey colour options. They are powered by the same 250cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, oil-cooled, FI engine that delivers 24.5PS of maximum power and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The motorcycle is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 sits on an all-new tubular frame. It has telescopic front forks and a new monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The motorcycle has a 300mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS is standard.

The notable features on the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range include an LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, Infinity instrument cluster with range indicator and gear-position indicator, and a new front cowl.