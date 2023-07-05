Home

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.33 lakh

Scrambler 400 X is powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine called TR-series engine, which is Euro 5 compliant.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

New Delhi: Indian automobile giant Bajaj has launched Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the country. The company is offering Speed 400 at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10k customers. The price of Scrambler 400X will be revealed later. Interested buyers may note that Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 will be in showrooms by the end of this month, Scrambler 400X in October.

The Speed 400 is a modern-retro street naked motorcycle that borrows its styling cues from the Speed Twin 900. The Speed 400 features eye-catching dual-tone paint schemes, each adorned with a prominent Triumph tank graphic. With color options like Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black, riders can select a style that suits their taste.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler 400 X, on the other hand, has a similar design as that of Scrambler 900. Both bikes come equipped with a digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, and dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine called TR-series engine.

The engine can deliver an output of 40hp at 8,000rpm and 37.5Nm at 6,500rpm

Engine on Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 come with a hybrid spine/perimeter frame built from tubular steel.

The Speed 400 will feature 17-inch alloy wheels and road-going tyre

Brakes are slightly different, with the Scrambler sporting a slightly larger 320mm front disc compared to the Speed’s 300mm unit.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 will be up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Classic 350, and the Honda CB350RS

Scrambler 400 X

Scrambler 400 X is powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine called TR-series engine, which is Euro 5 compliant.

In terms of power, the engine can deliver an output of 40hp at 8,000rpm and 37.5Nm at 6,500rpm.

Engine on both bikes comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Scrambler 400 X come with a hybrid spine/perimeter frame built from tubular steel.

The Street Scrambler 400X will use a 19-inch front wheel, a long-travel suspension setup, and perhaps even a different sub-frame.

The Scrambler sporting a slightly larger 320mm front disc compared to the Speed’s 300mm unit.

The Scrambler sporting a slightly larger 320mm front disc compared to the Speed’s 300mm unit. Speed 400 are Ride-by-wire throttle, a Torque-assist clutch, a Switchable traction control system, and a convenient USB-C charging socket.

The motorcycle is equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobilizer.

