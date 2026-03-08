Home

BE 6 Batman Edition: Mahindra Reintroduces Limited-Run EV

Mahindra has reintroduced the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-run electric SUV inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy. The model, based on the top-end Pack Three variant with a 79 kWh battery, is priced at ₹28.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Delhi: Mahindra has announced the return of the BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-run version of its electric SUV. According to the company, the initial batch of 999 units sold out within 135 seconds during its original launch. Following continued interest and social media mentions from customers who missed the first booking window, Mahindra has decided to reopen bookings for the model for a limited period.

The BE 6 Batman Edition is inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy and is based on the top-end Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6 equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack.

The SUV is priced at ₹28.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior Design Elements

The Batman Edition features several visual changes compared to the standard model, including:

• Satin black exterior finish

• Batman decals on the front doors

• R20 alloy wheels

• Gold-painted suspension components and brake calipers

• BE 6 × The Dark Knight limited-edition rear badging

• Bat emblem placements on hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows and rear windshield

• Infinity roof featuring the Bat emblem

• Carpet lamps projecting the Bat emblem logo

Interior Changes

Inside the cabin, the special edition includes:

•Brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard

•Charcoal leather instrument panel with gold accents around the driver cockpit

•Suede and leather upholstery with gold stitching and Bat emblem integration

•Gold-accented steering wheel controls and electronic parking brake

•Bat emblem embossing on the boost button, seats and interior labels

•Pinstripe graphic and Bat emblem on the passenger-side dashboard panel

•Race-inspired door straps with Batman Edition branding

•Special welcome animation on the infotainment display

Mahindra has also added custom exterior sound effects inspired by the Batman theme.

