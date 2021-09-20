New Delhi: The Honda Activa has been ruling the scooter market in India for years now. Like always, it was the highest-selling scooter in August 2021 as well. The Honda Activa was surprisingly followed by the Suzuki Access. The TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq were also among the five best-selling scooters during the month. Let us have a look at the sales numbers of these five scooters in August 2021.Also Read - 5 Best-Selling Motorcycles In August 2021: Hero Splendor At Top; Honda Shine, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Follow

Honda Activa

The Honda Activa (Activa 6G and Activa 125) registered a growth of 5.71 per cent in total sales to 2,04,659 units in August 2021. Its sales stood at 1,93,607 units in the same month last year. Also Read - New Honda Activa 6G, Honda Dio Variants To Launch Soon. Details Inside

Suzuki Access 125

Behind the Honda Activa was the Suzuki Access 125 recording a jump of 18.44 per cent in total sales to 49,135 units in August 2021. As many as 41,484 units of the Access 125 were sold in August 2020.

TVS Jupiter

Following the Honda Activa and the Suzuki Access 125 was the TVS Jupiter, which posted a decline of 12.89 per cent in total sales to 45,625 units in August 2021. During the year-ago month, 52,378 units of the Jupiter were sold.

Honda Dio

The Honda Dio's total sales were down by 37.39 per cent to 26,897 units in August 2021. It had garnered sales of 42,957 units in August 2020.

TVS Ntorq 125

The TVS Ntorq 125 witnessed an increase of 31.98 per cent in its total sales to 26,288 units in August 2021. In the same month last year, 19,918 units of the scooter were sold.