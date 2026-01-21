Home

Best Time to Buy a Car in India for Discounts & Offers

Buying a car at the right time in India can save you big. Festive offers, year-end discounts, dealer targets and model updates help you get the best price and deals.

Buying a car at the right time in India can help you save thousands. From festive season offers and year-end discounts to dealership targets and model changeovers, timing plays a huge role in getting the best deal. In this guide, we explain when you should buy a car in India to get maximum discounts, better exchange value, and attractive finance offers—so you can make a smart and well-timed purchase.