Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: 2024 Tata Curvv Diesel First Look
Tata Motors has officially showcased Tata Curvv ICE. Its new offering at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. Tata Curvv looks like a coupe SUV-like stance with high ground clearance. In this video we will tell you everything about Tata Curvv Diesel looks, design, engine & launch date.