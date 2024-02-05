Top Trending Videos

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: 2024 Tata Curvv Diesel First Look

Tata Motors has officially showcased Tata Curvv ICE. Its new offering at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi.

Published: February 5, 2024 11:36 AM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Tata Motors has officially showcased Tata Curvv ICE. Its new offering at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. Tata Curvv looks like a coupe SUV-like stance with high ground clearance. In this video we will tell you everything about Tata Curvv Diesel looks, design, engine & launch date.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.