Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Lexus India Showcases Its Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Technology

Lexus displayed its most popular model in the Indian line-up, Lexus ES 300h which boasts of a 'Made in India' tag.

Lexus India offers a range of environment-friendly self-charging electric vehicles.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Lexus India has enthralled its audience at the first-of-its-kind global mobility show in the country, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The mega auto show focused on unlocking a multitude of opportunities for the world and India, is all set to co-create and transform the future of the automotive industry.

Centred around the expo’s theme ‘Grow India – Grow with India’, Lexus displayed its most popular model in the Indian line-up, the legacy self-charging hybrid electric model, Lexus ES 300h which boasts of a ‘Made in India’ tag and the all-electric luxury crossover, the Lexus UX 300e.

Lexus ES 300h, the most popular model in the Lexus India portfolio, is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that seamlessly blends electric power with a robust engine, offering an environment-friendly and fuel-efficient drive that prioritizes overall comfort. The hybrid electric system monitors driving conditions and intelligibly coordinates both power sources impeccably. The innovative self-charging hybrid system enhances fuel efficiency by allowing the electric drive train to operate over 60% of the driving time. This cutting-edge self-charging hybrid technology eliminates charging-related concerns as the vehicle charges while driving or braking. Additionally, the hybrid drive train contributes to a silent driving experience, further enhancing the overall driving pleasure.

The Lexus ES 300h which is assembled in India, the only market after Lexus Japan to assemble Lexus vehicles in Asia, is meticulously crafted by a dedicated team who have been specially trained under the guidance of the Lexus Takumi master.

Lexus focuses on Hybrid powertrains that bridge the gap between battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, contributing to a clean and sustainable environment, yet not compromising on performance and drive quality.

Lexus pillars of performance and electrification are intertwined in the latest entrant, the Lexus RX 500h F-Sports Performance, a performance model featuring a hybrid drivetrain. The Lexus RX 500h F-Sports Performance stands tall to bust the myth that hybrid vehicles do not match the power and performance of the conventional ICE vehicle.

A notable enhancement to Lexus ownership is the extension of the hybrid battery warranty for eight years, which is the longest warranty offered in the luxury segment covering not only the first ownership but all subsequent owners.

Lexus India offers a range of environment-friendly self-charging electric vehicles, including the ‘Made in India’ Lexus ES 300h, Lexus NX 350h, Lexus LC 500h, Lexus LS 500h, and the latest entrants, the Lexus RX 350h & the Lexus RX 500h F-Sports Performance.

