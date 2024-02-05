Home

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Showcases Future-ready Technologies

Škoda Enyaq electric SUV unveiled at the show, alongside Volkswagen Virtus, Audi RS E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and Lamborghini Revuelto.

The combined entity oversees the Indian operations of five brands – Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) received an overwhelming response at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. SAVWIPL exhibited Germany’s top-selling electric model – Škoda Enyaq SUV, alongside the “Engineered in India, driven by the world” – Volkswagen Virtus, luxury BEV models Audi RS E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan, and also the Lamborghini Revuelto – brand’s first series-production hybrid supercar. At India’s flagship event for the mobility sector, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India presented its exciting vision for the future of mobility in alignment with the nation’s electric vehicle and sustainable transportation goals.

The Volkswagen Group aims to make India a major global manufacturing and export hub. Its participation at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 reflects its continued commitment to the highly promising Indian market. The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India pavilion displayed the latest global innovations in design, safety, in-car connectivity, as well as ICE and BEV technologies across segments.

Headquartered in Pune, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) is the new company that represents the passenger vehicle brands of Volkswagen Group in India.

SAVWIPL was formed following the merger of Volkswagen India Private Limited (VWIPL), Skoda Auto India Private Limited (SAIPL), and Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Limited (NSC).

SAVWIPL operates two manufacturing facilities – at Chakan, Pune, and Shendra, Aurangabad.

