Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV First Look

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has showcased the Skoda Enyaq iV EV in the country for the first time.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has showcased the Skoda Enyaq iV EV in the country for the first time. Enyaq iV 80x, which comes with a 77kWh battery and dual motors that make 265hp. The battery pack is said to support 125kW DC fast charging, and can go 513km (WLTP) on a single charge. In this video we will tell you everything about Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV looks, design, engine & launch date

