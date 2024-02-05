Top Trending Videos

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV First Look

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has showcased the Skoda Enyaq iV EV in the country for the first time.

Published: February 5, 2024 2:00 PM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has showcased the Skoda Enyaq iV EV in the country for the first time. Enyaq iV 80x, which comes with a 77kWh battery and dual motors that make 265hp. The battery pack is said to support 125kW DC fast charging, and can go 513km (WLTP) on a single charge. In this video we will tell you everything about Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV looks, design, engine & launch date

