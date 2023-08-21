Home

Car And Bike

Bharat NCAP To Be Launched Tomorrow For Crash-Testing Of Cars, Giving Safety Rating

Bharat NCAP To Be Launched Tomorrow For Crash-Testing Of Cars, Giving Safety Rating

On Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Indian Safety Agency Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP or BNCAP).

This agency will give 0 to 5-star ratings to the vehicles in the country itself on the basis of their performance in the crash tests. (Image: www.globalncap.org)

Bharat NCAP For Crash-Testing Of Cars: Indian car manufacturing companies will not need to send their cars to Global NCAP for safety rating because tomorrow, i.e., Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Indian Safety Agency Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP or BNCAP).

Trending Now

The objective of the government through this program is to facilitate car customers to make a comparative assessment of the accident safety of the vehicles available in the market. That is, if a customer is thinking of buying a car, then on the basis of the safety rating of the car, they will be able to decide which car to buy.

0 To 5 Star Ratings Will Be Given On The Basis Of Performance In Crash Test

Recently there was news that the Road Transport Ministry has fixed parameters for crash testing cars in the country and giving them safety ratings. Along with this, a proposal has been sent to the government to start BNCAP. This agency will give 0 to 5-star ratings to the vehicles in the country itself on the basis of their performance in the crash tests.

BNCAP Was Approved In June-2022

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari approved the draft GSR notification to start BNCAP in June-2022. The testing protocol in India NCAP will be similar to the Global NCAP crash test protocol. The existing Indian norms will be taken into account in the crash test.

Crash Test Results Would Be Visible On Website

BNCAP will display the star rating and test results on its website after approval from a monitoring committee set up by the central government. Initially, the crash test will be voluntary, for which original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to send their cars as samples or BNCAP will randomly pick up cars from dealers’ showrooms.

What Will Be The Benefit Of India NCAP

This will give customers the option of choosing safety cars on the basis of star rating. Along with this, fair competition among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) will also be encouraged for manufacturing safe vehicles in the country.

The new system will also help local car manufacturers as they will be able to get their vehicles tested at India’s in-house testing service. Also, they will not need to send their cars abroad for crash tests and star ratings, which is very expensive.

More Stars Means Better Safety

Cars that get the lowest rating or star in the NCAP test are not considered safe. At present, the rules for crash tests of cars in India are fixed. Tested cars are given a 0 to 5-star rating. In the BNCAP crash test, the car will be given a safety rating based on Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), and Safety Assist Technologies (SAT).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES