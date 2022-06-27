Scorpio-N | New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra will launch Scorpio’s new model, Scorpio-N, today. M&M is the largest SUV maker in the country. The car is being called the Big Daddy of SUVs and will premiere at 5:30 PM on June 27. The car has a number of new features including a 4*4 drive option. The code name of the car was Z101. The car also has new LED projector headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights.Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Interiors Officially Revealed: Gets Classy Leather-Padded Dashboard, High Class Commanding Seats

Ahead of the launch, CEO Anand Mahindra tweeted, "The only way I can convey how I feel about the imminent #ScorpioN launch…". He also shared Chahe Koi Mujhe…Yahoo… song from the 1961 Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu starrer movie, Junglee.

The company also tweeted, "Daddy needs no introduction; its design will get the world talking about its big impact on the SUV world. @BosePratap decodes what makes this SUV get the title of #BigDaddyofSUVs. Don't miss the world premiere tomorrow at 5:30pm."

Scorpio-N: Price, Date, Other Details Here