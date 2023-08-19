Home

Billionaire Gautam Singhania Calls Maserati MC20 Costing ₹3.69 Cr ‘Dangerous’; Company Denies

Gautam Singhania recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the safety concerns about Maserati MC20, which stands for 'Maserati Corse 2020'.

New Delhi: Gautam Singhania, the Billionaire businessman and chief of Raymond, known for love for luxury cars is visibly upset with Maserati. Singhania recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the safety concerns about Maserati MC20, which stands for ‘Maserati Corse 2020’. The car, capable of exceeding 325 kilometers per hour, however, hasn’t lived up to expectations. Reportedly, it has been cooling-off in the garage of his south Mumbai home.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a company event, Singhania called it the “worst” car he has ever driven in his life and cautioned anybody thinking of driving it, calling it as dangerous. “Frankly speaking, I paid for a Maserati but I got a lemon instead,” Singhania said, adding the company blamed the Indian road conditions for the football-like bouncing he has faced while on the wheels.

“The Maserati MC20 has probably been the worst car I have driven in my life. Anybody buying a Maserati car should think twice… Fundamental defects in the Maserati car. Factory like an Ostrich with its head in the sand, not willing to acknowledge. Consumer courts should take notice,” his tweets read.

However, the industrialist claimed that the Franco-Italian-American auto major Stellantis that owns the Maserati is refusing to even acknowledge the shortcomings. “I genuinely believe the Maserati MC20 is a dangerous car and somebody might kill himself in it,” Singhania tweeted, asking the Indian authorities and consumer courts to look into it.

Gautam Singhania stands as a prominent trailblazer in the introduction of the McLaren 720S to India. In addition to the 720S, he possesses a McLaren 570S, both registered in Dubai, UAE. Alongside these cutting-edge high-performance supercars, Singhania’s garage showcases an impressive assembly of vintage cars.

Maserati responds

In response to Singhania’s post, Maserati posted on X, “Hi there, It’s regretful to hear that you have had a negative experience. Our customers are our top priority here at Maserati. We would like to address any concerns you may have. Please send us a private message with more detail, so we can best assist you. Thank you. GC”.

In a statement, the Italian luxury car manufacturer, emphasising its strict customer safety standards, said that each vehicle undergoes “rigorous quality control measures” before leaving the facilities.

“Our team was quick to address the technical concerns raised by Mr. Singhania’s team. We confirm that the specific technical concern raised is performing within its designed capacity and meets Maserati’s stringent quality standards. Though we take any issues or feedback seriously, we also stand by the quality and reliability of our products. Hence, we would like to reiterate that the car is in perfect condition,” the statement mentioned, as per a report in ET.

About Maserati

With a starting price of ₹3.69 crore, the mid-engine supercar was launched in March in India, after being delayed by nearly a year. The vehicle is said to be a “spiritual successor” to the 2004 MC12. The MC20 is Maserati’s first car with an in-house engine in over 20 years.

