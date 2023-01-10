Top Recommended Stories
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Facelift Launched; A Car That Every Indian Luxury Consumers Desires
The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be offered in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift launched: BMW India has launched the new 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated long-wheelbase 3 Series will be available in two variants – 330Li petrol and 320Ld diesel. The company revealed that the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine exterior design
- The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be offered in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.
- The 3 Series Gran Limousine gets redesigned headlights – which are now slimmer than before – and feature inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with the outer units acting as indicators.
- It gets re-sculpted kidney grilles, a redesigned bumper and larger air intakes.
- The 3 Series Gran Limousine has a wheelbase that’s 110mm longer than the standard 3 Series, same as the pre-facelift model.
- However, the facelift has grown in overall length as it now measures 4,823mm, an increase of 4mm. At the rear, the changes are extremely minimal.
A fresh take on supreme comfort and luxury, longest and most spacious in its segment, make way for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. Coming soon. #BMW #BMWINDIA #SheerDrivingPleasure #navnitmotors #navnitmotorsbangalore pic.twitter.com/xZHgwijpNw
— BMW Bangalore (@bmw_navnit_ka) January 9, 2023
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine interior design
- The biggest change in the cabin is the curved dual-screen setup where the driver’s display measures 12.3-inches.
- The frameless infotainment screen is a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen unit which runs on the latest BMW Operating System 8.
- Also new is the centre console design where the conventional gear lever is replaced by a gear switch.
- Besides this, the 3 Series continues to be a well-equipped sedan with features such as powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon stereo system, and a parking assistant.
- The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine also features three-zone climate control, which the company claims can be adjusted using either touch or voice control.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine powertrain
- The car comes with the same powertrains as before – a 190hp, 400Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 258hp, 400Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
- The petrol engine in the 330Li is capable of a 0-100 kph run in a claimed 6.2 sec, and achieve a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 15.39kpl.
- The diesel engine in the 320Ld can do 0-100 kph in 7.6 sec (claimed) and BMW says this variant is capable of returning 19.61kpl.
- In terms of transmission, the new car comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.