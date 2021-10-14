New Delhi: BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-shwowroom). This limited-edition model is being produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai exclusively for the Indian market. For the uninitiated, Gran Limousine is the long wheelbase version of the BMW 3 Series luxury sedan.Also Read - BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series sedan

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Engine, Transmission, Acceleration

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is available in both petrol (BMW 330Li Luxury Line) and diesel (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) variants. The BMW 330Li Luxury Line employs a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 258hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. Under the hood of the BMW 320Ld Luxury Line is a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 190hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The petrol variant can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.2 seconds. The diesel variant takes 7.6 seconds for the same. The car has Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes. Also Read - BMW 3 Series Sports Edition Introduced at 38.60 Lakhs

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Variants & Prices

Below are the variant-wise BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition prices (ex-showroom). Also Read - BMW launches 320d Edition Sport priced at Rs 38.6 lakh

BMW 330Li Luxury Line Iconic Edition – Rs 53.50 lakh

BMW 320Ld Luxury Line Iconic Edition – Rs 54.90 lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Features

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is 4,819mm in length. It has a 2,961mm long wheelbase, which is 110mm more than that of the standard BMW 3 Series. It is equipped with features like a BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille, LED headlights, L-shaped 3D LED taillights. It has a long bonnet, short overhangs and stretched silhouette.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition welcomes the passengers with a welcome light, which is projected from the side sill. The vehicle has illuminated door sill plates. For the driver and front passenger, there are electrically-adjustable comfort seats. The driver-focused cockpit includes a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. The car is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch centre display and an exclusive crystal gear lever. It gets a 3-zone automatic climate control, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 loudspeakers, ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof.

The rear seats in the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition have Vernasca leather upholstery, newly-designed headrest and central armrest. The comfort is further enhanced with reat seat headrest cushion and coat hanger with base carrier.