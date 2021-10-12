New Delhi: Stepping into the country’s premium midsize scooter segment, BMW Motorrad today launched the all-new BMW C 400 GT in India priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the scooter, which has taken the CBU route to enter the market, are underway at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships.

The BMW C 400 GT has an aerodynamically designed front. It gets a twin-LED headlight unit with LED DRLs and integrated LED turn indicators, and LED tail light. There is a higher windshield for better wind and weather protection. There are two glove compartments and a flexcase under the single-section seat. The scooter comes with a keyless ride feature as well. The multifunctional instrument cluster has a 6.5-inch coloured TFT screen. The rider gets easy access to vehicle and connectivity functions via BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller. The scooter is equipped with a BMW Motorrad connectivity app, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

At the heart of the BMW C 400 GT is a newly-developed 350cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that produces 34hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in merely 9.5 seconds. Its top speed is claimed to be over 139kmph.

The BMW C 400 GT is based on a tubular steel frame. It comes with telescopic front forks and adjustable spring struts at the rear with 112mm travel. The front has a 15-inch alloy wheel, while the rear gets a 14-inch alloy wheel. There are twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. The scooter is equipped with BMW Motorrad ABS and automatic stability control as well.

The customers can go for the all-new BMW C 400 GT either in Alpine White finish or Style Triple Black shade. The scooter can be customised with a host of optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories. All BMW Motorrad models come with a standard three-year/unlimited-kilometre’ warranty.