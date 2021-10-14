New Delhi: BMW Motorrad’s 310cc motorcycle series, which includes the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS, has reached the production milestone of 1 lakh units in India. This production milestone has been achieved in less than five years. The 100,000th unit, which was a BMW G 310 GS, was today rolled out from TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility.Also Read - TVS Motor Jan sales up 4 pc to 2,82,630 units

BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company had signed a cooperation agreement in 2013 to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. Under this partnership, three 310cc motorcycles have been launched till now — BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and TVS Apache RR 310. All three motorcycles are manufactured at the Hosur facility.

Around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's global volumes are produced at the Hosur facility. While the exports of the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS commenced in December 2016, both motorcycles are now available in 120 countries.

The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the BMW G 310 GS will set you back by Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both motorcycles employ the same 313cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, 4-valve, EFI engine that develops 34PS of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The two bikes have a similar top speed of 143kmph.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS are based on a tubular space frame. They have a USD front fork with 140mm travel and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear with 131mm travel. Both of them get 17-inch cast aluminium wheels at the front and rear. The motorcycles have a single disc each at the front (300mm) and rear (240mm). Also available is BMW Motorrad ABS.

So far as the features are concerned, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS get LED headlight with LED DRL, LED turn indicators, LED taillight, TFT display for the instrument panel, adjustable clutch and brake levers and slipper clutch. They are also equipped with ride-by-wire technology.

The BMW G 310 R has three colour options — Kyanite Blue Metallic (Style Passion), Cosmic Black 2 and Limestone Metallic (Style Sport). The BMW G 310 GS also has three paint choices — Polar White, Cosmic Black (Style Triple Black) and Kyanite Blue Metallic (Style Rally).