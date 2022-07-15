2022 BMW G 310 RR India Launch LIVE: BMW Motorrad’s smallest sportbike G 310 RR will go on sale in India from Today, July 15th. While we were just few hours away from the launch, a video of the bike has leaked online revealing the motorcycle in all its glory. The BMW G 310 RR will be the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle from the house of this German automaker. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. One can book this Beamer online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest BMW Motorrad India dealership. The bike has been developed in partnership with India’s TVS Motor Company, who earlier launched the Apache RR 310 as their flagship offering in the India. BMW has been teasing the motorcycle for the last few months and has confirmed that it will be called G 310 RR. Here’s the LIVE launch updates of the BMW G 310 RR: Also Read - BMW Launches Electric Sedan i4 in India | Check Price and Other Features Here

2022 BMW G 310 RR India Launch LIVE Updates