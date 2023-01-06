BMW i Vision Dee – A Car That Changes Colours In Seconds | Watch

New Delhi: German automaker BMW has unveiled a car that can change colour in seconds. Besides changing colour, the BMW i Vision Dee also projects information across the entire width of the windscreen in an evolution of the head-up display – further blurring the line between reality and virtual world. The BMW i Vision Dee was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas which was attended by Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“BMW i Vision Dee shows what’s possible when hardware and software are combined. This allows us to exploit the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers – and for BMW, also: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure,” Oliver Zipse, the CEO of BMW Group, said.

Watch: BMW i Vision Dee Changes Colour In Seconds

BMW i Vision Dee – Key Features

The ultimate companion, BMW i Vision Dee has a voice full of personality that can also be heard outside the vehicle. She intelligently responds to the user and the surroundings.

BMW i Vision Dee intelligently adapts to the user and welcomes the person with a personal avatar on the driver’s side windows. By automatically opening the doors, the extravagant car welcomes the driver in a personalised way.

The BMW Mixed Reality Slider is the central operating control of the i Vision Dee that gradually transforms the windscreen into a full-scale portal to a digital experience. Shy-Tech touch sensors on the instrument panel allow the driver to set 4 different levels for the digital content to be projected on the windscreen.

The levels start with driving-relevant information, adding content from the communications system, moving on to an augmented reality projection, right up to entering a fully virtual world.